WallStreetBets DApp (WSB) Price Down 4.4% This Week

WallStreetBets DApp (WSB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 9th. In the last week, WallStreetBets DApp has traded down 4.4% against the dollar. One WallStreetBets DApp token can currently be purchased for $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. WallStreetBets DApp has a market cap of $1.03 million and approximately $15,263.00 worth of WallStreetBets DApp was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003261 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000624 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010870 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000079 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069177 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10575480 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00010248 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

WallStreetBets DApp Profile

WallStreetBets DApp was first traded on April 19th, 2021. WallStreetBets DApp’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. WallStreetBets DApp’s official Twitter account is @wsbdapp and its Facebook page is accessible here. WallStreetBets DApp’s official website is wsbdapp.com. WallStreetBets DApp’s official message board is wsbdapp.medium.com.

WallStreetBets DApp Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WallStreetBets DApp (WSB) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. WallStreetBets DApp has a current supply of 0. The last known price of WallStreetBets DApp is 0.00088665 USD and is down -7.45 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $69,217.18 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://wsbdapp.com.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WallStreetBets DApp directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WallStreetBets DApp should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WallStreetBets DApp using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

