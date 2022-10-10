Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Holdings Increased by Davidson Investment Advisors

Davidson Investment Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 234,428 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,212 shares during the quarter. Walmart accounts for approximately 2.4% of Davidson Investment Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Davidson Investment Advisors’ holdings in Walmart were worth $28,502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at $2,925,852,000. GQG Partners LLC boosted its stake in Walmart by 48.0% during the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 15,431,684 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,297,510,000 after purchasing an additional 5,007,342 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Walmart by 14,883.3% during the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,224,266 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $21,651,000 after purchasing an additional 3,202,747 shares during the last quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Walmart by 6,198.0% during the 2nd quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC now owns 1,457,491 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $201,526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,434,349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 34.2% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,258,231 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $783,056,000 after buying an additional 1,340,328 shares during the last quarter. 31.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Walmart alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.38, for a total value of $587,912.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 268,183 shares in the company, valued at $36,038,431.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.38, for a total value of $587,912.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 268,183 shares in the company, valued at $36,038,431.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.05, for a total value of $1,233,401.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,507,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $191,522,030.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 2,156,499 shares of company stock worth $297,863,113. Corporate insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Walmart Trading Up 0.5 %

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on WMT. KeyCorp began coverage on Walmart in a research note on Friday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Walmart from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Walmart from $145.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Walmart from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.41.

Shares of Walmart stock opened at $129.21 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $350.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.66, a PEG ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $133.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $135.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $117.27 and a twelve month high of $160.77.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $152.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.96 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 2.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.78 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 5.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Profile

(Get Rating)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.