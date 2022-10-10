WeBuy (WE) One Day Volume Hits $2.57 Million

WeBuy (WE) traded down 8.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 10th. Over the last week, WeBuy has traded 10.4% lower against the dollar. WeBuy has a total market cap of $3.15 billion and $2.57 million worth of WeBuy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WeBuy token can now be bought for approximately $5.16 or 0.00026799 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get WeBuy alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00003166 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000733 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00010841 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000085 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069623 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10643676 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00010195 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

WeBuy Profile

WeBuy was first traded on February 22nd, 2022. WeBuy’s total supply is 2,500,000,000 tokens. WeBuy’s official Twitter account is @webuy and its Facebook page is accessible here. WeBuy’s official website is webuynft.xyz. WeBuy’s official message board is medium.com/@webuynft.

WeBuy Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WeBuy (WE) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Klaytn platform. WeBuy has a current supply of 2,500,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of WeBuy is 5.17694636 USD and is down -1.49 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $2,360,061.48 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://webuynft.xyz/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WeBuy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WeBuy should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WeBuy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for WeBuy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WeBuy and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.