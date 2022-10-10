Wedbush Initiates Coverage on Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH)

Research analysts at Wedbush started coverage on shares of Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group upped their price objective on Celsius from $74.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Celsius from $93.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on Celsius from $100.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Celsius currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:CELH traded up $3.67 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $89.24. The stock had a trading volume of 876,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,241,795. The company has a market cap of $6.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 228.82 and a beta of 1.90. Celsius has a 1 year low of $38.31 and a 1 year high of $118.19. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $99.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.59.

Celsius ( NASDAQ:CELH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $154.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.74 million. Celsius had a return on equity of 13.83% and a net margin of 6.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 136.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Celsius will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Hal Kravitz sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,797 shares in the company, valued at $2,679,700. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 13,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.94, for a total value of $1,349,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 70,314 shares in the company, valued at $7,027,181.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 223,500 shares of company stock worth $22,664,090. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Celsius in the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Celsius during the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in Celsius during the 2nd quarter valued at $65,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Celsius during the 1st quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Celsius by 127.5% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.30% of the company’s stock.

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional drinks and liquid supplements in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers various carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals name; dietary supplement in carbonated flavors, including apple jack'd, orangesicle, inferno punch, cherry lime, blueberry pomegranate, strawberry dragon fruit, tangerine grapefruit, and jackfruit under the CELSIUS HEAT name; and branched-chain amino acids functional energy drink that fuels muscle recovery under the CELSIUS BCCA+ENERGY name.

