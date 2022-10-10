Wells Fargo & Company Trims AT&T (NYSE:T) Target Price to $17.00

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $22.00 to $17.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the technology company’s stock.

T has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of AT&T to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of AT&T from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of AT&T from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. StockNews.com lowered shares of AT&T from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Raymond James reissued an outperform rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $23.00.

NYSE:T opened at $14.94 on Friday. AT&T has a one year low of $14.90 and a one year high of $21.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.49, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.52.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $29.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.48 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 13.41% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that AT&T will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 10th will be paid a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.81%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of T. SWS Partners purchased a new stake in AT&T during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Beacon Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in AT&T during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Cordant Inc. bought a new position in AT&T during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. 52.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

