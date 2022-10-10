Wesdome Gold Mines (OTCMKTS:WDOFF) Price Target Raised to C$10.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Wesdome Gold Mines (OTCMKTS:WDOFF – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on WDOFF. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$17.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$16.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Desjardins lowered their price objective on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$13.00 to C$11.50 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$15.00 to C$14.50 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th.

Wesdome Gold Mines Price Performance

Wesdome Gold Mines stock opened at $6.53 on Thursday. Wesdome Gold Mines has a twelve month low of $5.40 and a twelve month high of $13.23. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.79.

About Wesdome Gold Mines

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of gold in Canada. It principally produces gold in the form of doré bars, as well as silver as a by-product. The company's properties include the Eagle River Complex that consists of the Eagle River Mine, the Mishi Mine, and the Eagle River Mill located in Wawa, Ontario; and the Kiena Mine Complex, which includes the Kiena Mine concession and Kiena Mill situated in Val-d'Or, Québec.

