West Wealth Group LLC Has $770,000 Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

West Wealth Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 51.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,571 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,584 shares during the quarter. West Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $770,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VYM. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank grew its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 171.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

VYM traded down $0.66 during trading on Monday, reaching $96.30. 30,413 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,162,620. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a one year low of $94.80 and a one year high of $115.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $103.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.18.

