West Wealth Group LLC Makes New $246,000 Investment in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB)

West Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 8,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Bank of New Hampshire increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 136.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 1,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $60,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2,717.6% during the first quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 4,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 4,783 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPSB traded down $0.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $29.13. 12,782 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,131,676. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $29.15 and a twelve month high of $31.23. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.78.

