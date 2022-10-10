West Wealth Group LLC Sells 24,800 Shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

West Wealth Group LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Get Rating) by 52.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,311 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 24,800 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Technology ETF accounts for about 0.8% of West Wealth Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. West Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $1,783,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 10,313.1% during the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,033,398 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 3,994,664 shares during the period. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 4,987.8% during the 2nd quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 803,218 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $704,000 after buying an additional 787,431 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 4,112,360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $423,738,000 after purchasing an additional 203,317 shares in the last quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $18,751,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,047,112 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $107,894,000 after buying an additional 165,385 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF stock traded down $1.51 on Monday, hitting $73.20. 13,190 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 580,167. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a one year low of $73.32 and a one year high of $118.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $84.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.96.

About iShares U.S. Technology ETF

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

