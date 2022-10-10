WHACKD Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $1.83 Million (WHACKD)

WHACKD (WHACKD) traded 12.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 10th. Over the last seven days, WHACKD has traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. WHACKD has a total market cap of $1.83 million and approximately $11,049.00 worth of WHACKD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WHACKD token can now be bought for about $0.0028 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get WHACKD alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00003171 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000743 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00010755 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000081 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070209 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10733186 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00010195 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

WHACKD Token Profile

WHACKD’s genesis date was November 9th, 2020. WHACKD’s total supply is 653,238,665 tokens and its circulating supply is 638,441,604 tokens. WHACKD’s official website is getwhackd.org. The Reddit community for WHACKD is https://reddit.com/r/whackdmcafee/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. WHACKD’s official Twitter account is @tokenwhackd. The official message board for WHACKD is medium.com/@whackdtoken.

WHACKD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WHACKD (WHACKD) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. WHACKD has a current supply of 653,238,665 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of WHACKD is 0.00291918 USD and is down -1.99 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $186.79 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://getwhackd.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WHACKD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WHACKD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WHACKD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for WHACKD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WHACKD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.