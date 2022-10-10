WhiteBIT Token Price Reaches $11.12 on Top Exchanges (WBT)

WhiteBIT Token (WBT) traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 10th. One WhiteBIT Token token can now be bought for $11.12 or 0.00057862 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. WhiteBIT Token has a market cap of $687.46 million and approximately $9.88 million worth of WhiteBIT Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, WhiteBIT Token has traded down 8.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get WhiteBIT Token alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00003169 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000843 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00010866 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000085 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069793 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10669637 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00010195 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

WhiteBIT Token Profile

WhiteBIT Token’s launch date was August 14th, 2022. WhiteBIT Token’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 61,798,409 tokens. The official message board for WhiteBIT Token is blog.whitebit.com. WhiteBIT Token’s official Twitter account is @whitebit. WhiteBIT Token’s official website is whitebit.com.

Buying and Selling WhiteBIT Token

According to CryptoCompare, “WhiteBIT Token (WBT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. WhiteBIT Token has a current supply of 400,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of WhiteBIT Token is 11.10989746 USD and is up 0.87 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $11,146,621.22 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://whitebit.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteBIT Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WhiteBIT Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WhiteBIT Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for WhiteBIT Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WhiteBIT Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.