WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) Shares Sold by Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota

Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota lowered its holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Rating) by 30.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,881 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,239 shares during the quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota’s holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini were worth $93,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WSC. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. increased its stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 59.1% in the fourth quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 17,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in WillScot Mobile Mini by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,481,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,502,000 after buying an additional 259,899 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC grew its position in WillScot Mobile Mini by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 297,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,169,000 after buying an additional 2,252 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Investment Management acquired a new stake in WillScot Mobile Mini during the fourth quarter valued at $1,040,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its position in WillScot Mobile Mini by 48.0% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 1,046 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.92% of the company’s stock.

WillScot Mobile Mini Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of WSC stock traded down $0.84 during trading on Monday, reaching $41.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,095,104. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $9.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $41.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.48. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a 1-year low of $30.52 and a 1-year high of $44.15.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WillScot Mobile Mini ( NASDAQ:WSC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.03. WillScot Mobile Mini had a net margin of 12.38% and a return on equity of 13.53%. The company had revenue of $581.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $523.32 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $49.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.43.

Insider Transactions at WillScot Mobile Mini

In other news, EVP Hezron T. Lopez sold 4,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.50, for a total transaction of $169,942.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $95,616. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Hezron T. Lopez sold 4,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.50, for a total value of $169,942.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $95,616. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey Sagansky sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.36, for a total transaction of $4,136,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,646,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,472,144.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 230,742 shares of company stock worth $9,806,222. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

WillScot Mobile Mini Company Profile

(Get Rating)

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides work space and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company leases modular space and portable storage units to customers in the commercial and industrial, construction, education, energy and natural resources, government, and other end markets.

Featured Articles

