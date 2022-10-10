Wipro (NYSE:WIT) Shares Gap Up to $4.73

Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $4.73, but opened at $4.89. Wipro shares last traded at $4.91, with a volume of 51,178 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Wipro from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $7.30 to $4.70 in a research report on Friday, July 8th. StockNews.com downgraded Wipro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Wedbush restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Wipro in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Citigroup downgraded Wipro from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Wipro from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.87 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.79.

Wipro Stock Up 3.6 %

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market cap of $26.79 billion, a PE ratio of 17.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.82.

Wipro ( NYSE:WIT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The information technology services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.02). Wipro had a net margin of 14.06% and a return on equity of 17.66%. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. Analysts expect that Wipro Limited will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of Wipro by 32.5% during the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 30,113 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 7,392 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Wipro by 6.1% in the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 74,676 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 4,302 shares during the last quarter. Channing Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wipro in the fourth quarter worth about $713,000. DGS Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Wipro by 12.8% in the first quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 67,512 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 7,647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cable Hill Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wipro in the first quarter worth about $126,000. 2.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wipro Limited operates as information technology (IT), consulting, and business process services company worldwide. It operates through three segments: IT Services, IT Products, and India State Run Enterprise Services (ISRE). The IT Services segment offers IT and IT-enabled services, including digital strategy advisory, customer-centric design, technology and IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, cloud and infrastructure, business process, cloud, mobility and analytics, research and development, and hardware and software design services to enterprises.

