wLitiDAO Price Down 12.3% This Week (WLD)

wLitiDAO (WLD) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 10th. wLitiDAO has a total market cap of $16.01 million and $18,080.00 worth of wLitiDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One wLitiDAO token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0083 or 0.00000044 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, wLitiDAO has traded 12.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get wLitiDAO alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00003174 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000788 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00010797 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000084 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070286 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10745057 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00010195 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

wLitiDAO Profile

wLitiDAO was first traded on February 9th, 2022. wLitiDAO’s total supply is 1,918,024,825 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,917,636,063 tokens. wLitiDAO’s official Twitter account is @wlitidao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for wLitiDAO is wliti.io. The Reddit community for wLitiDAO is https://reddit.com/r/wlitidao and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

wLitiDAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “wLitiDAO (WLD) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. wLitiDAO has a current supply of 1,918,024,825.199 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of wLitiDAO is 0.00844037 USD and is up 3.41 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $7,124.71 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://wliti.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as wLitiDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire wLitiDAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase wLitiDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for wLitiDAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for wLitiDAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.