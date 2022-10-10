Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WTKWY) Given New €116.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WTKWY – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Credit Suisse Group from €115.00 ($117.35) to €116.00 ($118.37) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Wolters Kluwer from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Wolters Kluwer from €85.00 ($86.73) to €80.00 ($81.63) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on shares of Wolters Kluwer from €98.00 ($100.00) to €103.00 ($105.10) in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Wolters Kluwer from €115.00 ($117.35) to €120.00 ($122.45) in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Wolters Kluwer in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. They set a buy rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wolters Kluwer presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $103.58.

Shares of OTCMKTS:WTKWY traded down $2.74 on Monday, reaching $98.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,610. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $102.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.69. Wolters Kluwer has a 52-week low of $87.92 and a 52-week high of $119.17.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st were issued a $0.5457 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th.

Wolters Kluwer N.V. provides professional information, software solutions, and services in the Netherlands, rest of Europe, the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Health; Tax & Accounting; Governance, Risk & Compliance; and Legal & Regulatory.

