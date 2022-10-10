Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) Now Covered by Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Truist Financial lowered Woodward from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $121.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Woodward from $117.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Woodward in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.83.

WWD stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $84.43. The company had a trading volume of 132,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 412,355. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.95. The company has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.53. Woodward has a fifty-two week low of $79.26 and a fifty-two week high of $129.12.

Woodward ( NASDAQ:WWD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $614.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $625.04 million. Woodward had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 8.38%. Woodward’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. Analysts forecast that Woodward will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Mark D. Hartman sold 5,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.21, for a total transaction of $488,713.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,585 shares in the company, valued at approximately $238,362.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Charles P. Blankenship purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $92.97 per share, with a total value of $46,485.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 38,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,588,642. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark D. Hartman sold 5,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.21, for a total value of $488,713.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,362.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have bought 17,100 shares of company stock worth $1,622,371 in the last quarter. 3.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Red Spruce Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Woodward by 2.3% in the third quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 18,195 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,460,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Woodward by 15.2% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 757,140 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $70,028,000 after purchasing an additional 99,936 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Woodward during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,776,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Woodward by 181.6% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,470 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 1,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Woodward by 17.4% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 113,679 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,514,000 after purchasing an additional 16,864 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.00% of the company’s stock.

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment provides fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles, and flight deck controls, actuators, servocontrols, motors, and sensors for aircraft.

