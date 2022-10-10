XIDR (XIDR) One Day Trading Volume Tops $11,749.00

XIDR (XIDR) traded 2.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 10th. One XIDR token can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, XIDR has traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar. XIDR has a total market cap of $7.46 million and approximately $11,749.00 worth of XIDR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00003176 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000796 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00010755 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000083 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070209 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10733186 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00010195 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

About XIDR

XIDR was first traded on November 22nd, 2021. XIDR’s total supply is 113,902,104,683 tokens. XIDR’s official website is www.straitsx.com/id. XIDR’s official Twitter account is @straitsx and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling XIDR

According to CryptoCompare, “XIDR (XIDR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. XIDR has a current supply of 113,902,104,683.32 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of XIDR is 0.00006545 USD and is down -0.74 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 10 active market(s) with $4,363.05 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.straitsx.com/id.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XIDR directly using US dollars.

