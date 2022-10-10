XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) Shares Up 3.5%

XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL – Get Rating) shot up 3.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $63.54 and last traded at $63.54. 2,480 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 247,995 shares. The stock had previously closed at $61.37.

Several research firms recently issued reports on XPEL. Craig Hallum upped their target price on XPEL to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. TheStreet raised XPEL from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, EF Hutton Acquisition Corp I began coverage on XPEL in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $104.00 target price on the stock.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.29. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.57 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

XPEL ( NASDAQ:XPEL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $83.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.31 million. XPEL had a return on equity of 39.82% and a net margin of 11.63%. As a group, analysts predict that XPEL, Inc. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Barry Wood sold 742 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.01, for a total transaction of $62,335.42. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,100,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Barry Wood sold 742 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.01, for a total transaction of $62,335.42. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,100,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ryan Pape sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.26, for a total transaction of $506,080.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,161,389 shares in the company, valued at $73,469,468.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 100,487 shares of company stock valued at $7,775,308. Company insiders own 22.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its stake in XPEL by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 11,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in XPEL by 118.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Cim LLC lifted its stake in XPEL by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Cim LLC now owns 6,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its stake in XPEL by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 102,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,015,000 after buying an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in XPEL by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. 58.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

XPEL, Inc manufactures, sells, distributes, and installs after-market automotive products. The company offers automotive surface and paint protection films, headlight protection, and automotive and architectural window films, as well as proprietary software. It also provides merchandise and apparel; ceramic coatings; and tools and accessories, which includes squeegees and microfiber towels, application fluids, plotter cutters, knives, and other products.

