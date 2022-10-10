Yamana Gold (LON:AUY) Price Target Increased to GBX 660 by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Yamana Gold (LON:AUY – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Berenberg Bank from GBX 640 ($7.73) to GBX 660 ($7.97) in a report published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Yamana Gold Price Performance

Shares of Yamana Gold stock opened at GBX 430 ($5.20) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.79, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 397.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 410.87. The stock has a market capitalization of £4.13 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,720.00. Yamana Gold has a one year low of GBX 280.45 ($3.39) and a one year high of GBX 548.40 ($6.63).

Yamana Gold Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 29th will be given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.63%. Yamana Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.00%.

About Yamana Gold

Yamana Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metal producer. It has gold and silver production, development-stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in August 2003.

