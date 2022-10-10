YFIONE (YFO) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $148,334.00

YFIONE (YFO) traded up 3.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 9th. During the last seven days, YFIONE has traded down 9.2% against the U.S. dollar. YFIONE has a total market cap of $148,334.00 and $14,152.00 worth of YFIONE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One YFIONE token can now be bought for approximately $7.33 or 0.00037671 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003263 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000624 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010870 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000080 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069177 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10575480 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00010247 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

YFIONE Profile

YFIONE’s genesis date was December 25th, 2020. YFIONE’s total supply is 20,000 tokens. YFIONE’s official website is yfione.org. YFIONE’s official message board is yfione-finance.medium.com/introduction-about-yfione-146528c7861a. YFIONE’s official Twitter account is @yfione and its Facebook page is accessible here.

YFIONE Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “YFIONE (YFO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. YFIONE has a current supply of 0. The last known price of YFIONE is 6.84489007 USD and is up 3.62 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 16 active market(s) with $10,788.32 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://yfione.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YFIONE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YFIONE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy YFIONE using one of the exchanges listed above.

