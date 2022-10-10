YOU COIN (YOU) Price Hits $0.0016 on Major Exchanges

YOU COIN (YOU) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 10th. In the last week, YOU COIN has traded 3.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. YOU COIN has a total market capitalization of $899,789.27 and $3,869.00 worth of YOU COIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One YOU COIN token can currently be bought for $0.0016 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get YOU COIN alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19,227.96 or 1.00019721 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00006696 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002647 BTC.

Joystick (JOY) traded down 46.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00003480 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003414 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.80 or 0.00045801 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00010362 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.22 or 0.00063590 BTC.

Green Metaverse Token (GMT) traded up 35.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002061 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00022694 BTC.

About YOU COIN

YOU COIN (YOU) is a token. Its genesis date was May 15th, 2018. YOU COIN’s total supply is 2,856,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 556,120,198 tokens. YOU COIN’s official website is youchain.cc. The official message board for YOU COIN is medium.com/@youcoin2. YOU COIN’s official Twitter account is @youchain_cc.

Buying and Selling YOU COIN

According to CryptoCompare, “YOU COIN (YOU) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. YOU COIN has a current supply of 2,856,000,000 with 556,120,198.410192 in circulation. The last known price of YOU COIN is 0.00167526 USD and is up 0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $7,899.74 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://youchain.cc/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YOU COIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YOU COIN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy YOU COIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for YOU COIN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for YOU COIN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.