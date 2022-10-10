Zebi Token Price Reaches $0.0001 on Exchanges (ZEBI)

Zebi Token (ZEBI) traded 11% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 10th. Zebi Token has a market cap of $61,580.35 and $574.00 worth of Zebi Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zebi Token coin can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Zebi Token has traded 6.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00003149 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000665 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00010887 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000084 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069849 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10678195 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00010195 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Zebi Token Coin Profile

Zebi Token’s total supply is 1,252,089,770 coins and its circulating supply is 1,058,998,069 coins. The official website for Zebi Token is www.zebi.io. The Reddit community for Zebi Token is https://reddit.com/r/zebidata and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Zebi Token’s official Twitter account is @zebidataindia.

Buying and Selling Zebi Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Zebi Token (ZEBI) is a cryptocurrency . Zebi Token has a current supply of 1,252,089,770.3481476 with 1,058,998,068.6550312 in circulation. The last known price of Zebi Token is 0.00006208 USD and is down -43.59 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $345.56 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.zebi.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zebi Token directly using US dollars.

