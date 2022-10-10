ZIMBOCASH (ZASH) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $4,724.00

ZIMBOCASH (ZASH) traded up 0.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 10th. One ZIMBOCASH token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0127 or 0.00000066 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, ZIMBOCASH has traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar. ZIMBOCASH has a market cap of $20.23 million and approximately $4,724.00 worth of ZIMBOCASH was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00003152 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000631 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00010782 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000085 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068982 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10545625 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00010195 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

ZIMBOCASH Token Profile

ZIMBOCASH was first traded on May 19th, 2019. ZIMBOCASH’s total supply is 4,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,590,616,010 tokens. The official website for ZIMBOCASH is www.zimbo.cash. ZIMBOCASH’s official Twitter account is @zimbocash and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ZIMBOCASH Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ZIMBOCASH (ZASH) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Tron10 platform. ZIMBOCASH has a current supply of 4,500,000,000 with 1,590,616,009.7096 in circulation. The last known price of ZIMBOCASH is 0.01271323 USD and is up 0.51 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $4,178.82 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.zimbo.cash.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZIMBOCASH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZIMBOCASH should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZIMBOCASH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

