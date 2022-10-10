zkTube Protocol (ZKT) Trading 57.9% Lower Over Last Week

zkTube Protocol (ZKT) traded up 6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 10th. One zkTube Protocol token can currently be bought for $1.18 or 0.00006183 BTC on major exchanges. zkTube Protocol has a total market capitalization of $7.94 million and $48,802.00 worth of zkTube Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, zkTube Protocol has traded down 57.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19,164.64 or 1.00012350 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00006604 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002656 BTC.

Joystick (JOY) traded down 46.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00003478 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003340 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.00 or 0.00046979 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00010396 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.00 or 0.00062645 BTC.

Green Metaverse Token (GMT) traded up 35.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002061 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00022600 BTC.

About zkTube Protocol

zkTube Protocol is a token. It was first traded on August 31st, 2020. zkTube Protocol’s total supply is 330,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,705,000 tokens. The official website for zkTube Protocol is zktube.io. The official message board for zkTube Protocol is zktube.medium.com. The Reddit community for zkTube Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/zktube_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. zkTube Protocol’s official Twitter account is @zktubeofficial.

zkTube Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “zkTube Protocol (ZKT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. zkTube Protocol has a current supply of 330,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of zkTube Protocol is 1.17601817 USD and is down -0.34 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://zktube.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as zkTube Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade zkTube Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase zkTube Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

