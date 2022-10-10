Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Research Coverage Started at Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZSGet Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $220.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Zscaler from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Barclays increased their target price on Zscaler from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. MKM Partners initiated coverage on Zscaler in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $225.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Zscaler from $210.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Zscaler from $172.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $234.62.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZS opened at $170.09 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.40 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $167.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $173.09. Zscaler has a 52-week low of $125.12 and a 52-week high of $376.11.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZSGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $318.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.54 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 55.59% and a negative net margin of 35.77%. The company’s revenue was up 61.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.48) EPS. Analysts expect that Zscaler will post -2.11 EPS for the current year.

In other Zscaler news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 8,045 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.97, for a total value of $1,351,318.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 135,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,739,946.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Zscaler news, COO Dali Rajic sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total value of $3,360,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 270,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,460,632. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Schlossman sold 8,045 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.97, for a total value of $1,351,318.65. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 135,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,739,946.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 171,514 shares of company stock worth $28,809,807. 20.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ZS. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zscaler by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,611,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,836,586,000 after purchasing an additional 68,301 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 40.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,377,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,056,162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259,876 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 75.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,265,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,696,000 after buying an additional 972,637 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in Zscaler by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,593,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,292,000 after purchasing an additional 104,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Zscaler by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,180,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,465,000 after purchasing an additional 118,906 shares in the last quarter. 45.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. It offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

