Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Trading Down 8.9%

Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) shares dropped 8.9% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $154.80 and last traded at $154.92. Approximately 73,848 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 2,531,794 shares. The stock had previously closed at $170.09.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ZS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Zscaler from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Zscaler from $210.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Zscaler from $275.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Friday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $220.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Zscaler from $172.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $234.62.

Zscaler Stock Down 7.6 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $22.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.74 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $167.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $173.09.

Insider Buying and Selling

Zscaler ( NASDAQ:ZS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $318.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.54 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 35.77% and a negative return on equity of 55.59%. Zscaler’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.48) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Zscaler, Inc. will post -2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Dali Rajic sold 20,000 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total value of $3,360,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 270,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,460,632. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Zscaler news, COO Dali Rajic sold 20,000 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total transaction of $3,360,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 270,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,460,632. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert Schlossman sold 8,045 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.97, for a total transaction of $1,351,318.65. Following the sale, the insider now owns 135,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,739,946.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 171,514 shares of company stock worth $28,809,807 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Zscaler

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ZS. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 58,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,777,000 after purchasing an additional 9,808 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Zscaler in the 4th quarter worth $417,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Zscaler in the 4th quarter worth $11,545,000. AWM Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Zscaler in the 4th quarter worth $321,000. Finally, Covington Capital Management increased its holdings in Zscaler by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 8,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,827,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. 45.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Zscaler

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. It offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

Featured Articles

