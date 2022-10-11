101,491 Shares in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL) Bought by CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp

CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 101,491 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,307,000. Shell comprises 1.1% of CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SHEL. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shell in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,076,420,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Shell in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,006,050,000. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Shell in the 1st quarter valued at about $677,739,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Shell in the 1st quarter valued at about $549,346,000. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd increased its stake in shares of Shell by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 9,145,378 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $237,974,000 after purchasing an additional 907,223 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.65% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SHEL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. HSBC lowered their price objective on Shell from GBX 2,700 ($32.62) to GBX 2,550 ($30.81) in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Shell from GBX 3,100 ($37.46) to GBX 3,200 ($38.67) in a report on Friday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Shell from GBX 2,850 ($34.44) to GBX 3,000 ($36.25) in a report on Friday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Shell from GBX 2,551 ($30.82) to GBX 2,779 ($33.58) in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, ING Group upgraded Shell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Shell presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,134.13.

Shell Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of Shell stock traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $50.61. 59,063 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,074,715. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $52.56 and its 200 day moving average is $53.82. The firm has a market cap of $182.06 billion, a PE ratio of 5.39, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.66. Shell plc has a 1 year low of $44.90 and a 1 year high of $61.67.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The energy company reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.13. Shell had a net margin of 10.70% and a return on equity of 17.39%. The company had revenue of $103.08 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Shell plc will post 11.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Shell Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 19th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. Shell’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.05%.

About Shell

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

