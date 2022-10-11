101,889 Shares in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI) Acquired by Matisse Capital

Matisse Capital acquired a new position in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 101,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $537,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in SoFi Technologies during the first quarter worth $26,000. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 233.3% during the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the period. TimeScale Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 75.1% during the second quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 5,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 2,308 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 197.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in SoFi Technologies during the first quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors own 38.19% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on SoFi Technologies from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Mizuho increased their price objective on SoFi Technologies from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Bank of America upgraded SoFi Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Bank Of America (Bofa) upgraded SoFi Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of SoFi Technologies in a report on Friday, September 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.36.
Insider Activity
SoFi Technologies Stock Performance
SOFI traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.89. 277,375 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,037,256. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.80 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.79 and a 1-year high of $24.65.
SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12). SoFi Technologies had a negative return on equity of 7.30% and a negative net margin of 27.19%. The firm had revenue of $362.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $346.39 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.
SoFi Technologies Company Profile
SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company's lending and financial services and products allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. It offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.
Featured Stories
