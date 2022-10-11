10,744 Shares in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DFNM) Bought by Avestar Capital LLC

Avestar Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DFNM – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $516,000. Avestar Capital LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DFNM. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $1,129,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $317,000. Mattern Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 320.9% in the second quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $853,000 after purchasing an additional 13,528 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $2,278,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $90,000.

Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $46.95. 1,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 120,548. Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF has a one year low of $46.61 and a one year high of $50.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $47.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.00.

