2,231 Shares in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Acquired by Manchester Financial Inc.

Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 17,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,527,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 7,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 45,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,916,000 after purchasing an additional 6,752 shares in the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lifted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 35,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,060,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $313,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.89% of the company’s stock.

RTX traded up $1.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $85.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 80,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,552,491. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $88.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.23. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $79.00 and a 12 month high of $106.02. The stock has a market cap of $125.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The company had revenue of $16.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. Raytheon Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RTX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Vertical Research reduced their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Monday. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $114.10.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

