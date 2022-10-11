3air (3AIR) Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $676,760.15

3air (3AIR) traded down 6.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 11th. 3air has a total market cap of $676,760.15 and approximately $160,299.00 worth of 3air was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One 3air token can now be bought for about $0.0639 or 0.00000336 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, 3air has traded 36.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About 3air

3air’s genesis date was September 21st, 2022. 3air’s total supply is 830,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,586,365 tokens. 3air’s official Twitter account is @3aircrypto. The Reddit community for 3air is https://reddit.com/r/3air and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. 3air’s official message board is blog.3air.io. The official website for 3air is 3air.io.

3air Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “3air (3AIR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. 3air has a current supply of 830,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of 3air is 0.06828447 USD and is down -16.25 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $160,533.26 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://3air.io/.”

