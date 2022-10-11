3EDGE Asset Management LP Sells 30,992 Shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV)

3EDGE Asset Management LP reduced its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV – Get Rating) by 43.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,916 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,992 shares during the quarter. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF comprises 0.1% of 3EDGE Asset Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. 3EDGE Asset Management LP’s holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Key Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 2,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 13,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 16,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Kelman Lazarov Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Kelman Lazarov Inc. now owns 16,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 7,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 723 shares during the last quarter.

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NULV traded down $0.12 on Tuesday, hitting $31.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 179,130 shares. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $34.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.01. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.49 and a fifty-two week high of $30.70.

