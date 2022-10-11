3EDGE Asset Management LP Sells 5,189 Shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:IJUL)

3EDGE Asset Management LP lessened its stake in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:IJUL – Get Rating) by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 16,624 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,189 shares during the period. Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July accounts for 0.0% of 3EDGE Asset Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. 3EDGE Asset Management LP’s holdings in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July were worth $378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IJUL. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July by 1,294.8% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 260,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,910,000 after acquiring an additional 241,400 shares during the period. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July in the second quarter worth about $2,537,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July in the first quarter worth about $274,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July by 2.8% in the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 389,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,311,000 after acquiring an additional 10,758 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July in the first quarter worth about $257,000.

Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IJUL traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 59 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,698. Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July has a 52 week low of $21.10 and a 52 week high of $24.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.06.

