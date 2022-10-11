3M (NYSE:MMM) Shares Sold by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. lessened its position in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 131,837 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 8,541 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in 3M were worth $17,061,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in 3M in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of 3M during the first quarter valued at $34,000. First Quadrant LLC CA bought a new stake in shares of 3M during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in 3M by 125.0% in the first quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 288 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new position in 3M in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. 64.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
3M Trading Up 0.5 %
Shares of 3M stock traded up $0.57 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $109.03. The stock had a trading volume of 141,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,754,894. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $127.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $137.03. The company has a market capitalization of $62.10 billion, a PE ratio of 15.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. 3M has a 1 year low of $107.08 and a 1 year high of $186.30.
3M Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 22nd were issued a dividend of $1.49 per share. This represents a $5.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 19th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.24%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of analysts have commented on MMM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of 3M from $155.00 to $127.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 9th. TheStreet lowered 3M from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on 3M from $126.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Bank of America decreased their target price on 3M from $165.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of 3M from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.87.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, EVP Zoe L. Dickson sold 2,265 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.40, for a total transaction of $327,066.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 893 shares in the company, valued at $128,949.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Theresa E. Reinseth sold 795 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.32, for a total transaction of $113,939.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,603 shares of the company's stock, valued at $229,741.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 46,121 shares of company stock worth $6,644,865. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
3M Company Profile
3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.
