912 Shares in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Bought by Mcdaniel Terry & Co.

Mcdaniel Terry & Co. bought a new position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 912 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LIN. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Linde by 58.9% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 8,628 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,988,000 after purchasing an additional 3,197 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Linde by 388.8% during the 4th quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 15,783 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,468,000 after purchasing an additional 12,554 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Linde by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 2,909 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $854,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Linde by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 10,536 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,650,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Linde by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,234 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Linde from €370.00 ($377.55) to €355.00 ($362.24) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Linde from $370.00 to $369.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Linde from $346.00 to $322.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Linde from $390.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $360.40.

LIN traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $271.76. 9,884 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,918,358. Linde plc has a 1-year low of $262.47 and a 1-year high of $352.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $287.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $299.53. The stock has a market cap of $135.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.40, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.12. Linde had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 13.41%. The business had revenue of $8.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Linde plc will post 11.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were paid a $1.17 dividend. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.83%.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

