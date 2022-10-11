Accenture (NYSE:ACN) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Saturday. The company provided EPS guidance of $11.09-$11.41 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $12.00. The company issued revenue guidance of $66.52 billion-$68.37 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $66.45 billion. Accenture also updated its Q1 2023 guidance to EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ACN. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Accenture from $460.00 to $360.00 in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Accenture from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $364.00 to $320.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $310.00 to $338.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $357.00 to $335.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $339.26.

NYSE:ACN opened at $257.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $163.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50-day moving average is $288.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $295.03. Accenture has a 12-month low of $254.27 and a 12-month high of $417.37.

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.03. Accenture had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 31.68%. The company had revenue of $15.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.20 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Accenture will post 11.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 12th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. This is an increase from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.23%.

In other news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.93, for a total transaction of $1,693,312.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 159,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,248,555.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.93, for a total transaction of $1,693,312.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 159,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,248,555.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,420,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,389 shares of company stock valued at $3,132,777 in the last 90 days. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Accenture by 1,057.9% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 220 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Accenture by 6.5% during the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 785 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Accenture by 4.9% during the first quarter. Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC now owns 830 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in Accenture during the first quarter worth $315,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in Accenture by 52.6% during the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. 73.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

