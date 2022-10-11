Accenture (NYSE:ACN) Sets New 1-Year Low at $251.35

Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $251.35 and last traded at $251.45, with a volume of 120929 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $257.85.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Accenture from $342.00 to $310.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Accenture from $364.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Accenture from $281.00 to $268.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Bank of America cut their price target on Accenture from $443.00 to $374.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on Accenture from $325.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Accenture has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $339.26.

Accenture Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $160.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $288.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $295.03.

Accenture Increases Dividend

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $15.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.41 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 31.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.20 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 11.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 13th will be given a dividend of $1.12 per share. This is a positive change from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 12th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.23%.

Insider Activity at Accenture

In other Accenture news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 555 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $166,500.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 25,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,680,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.93, for a total value of $1,693,312.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 159,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,248,555.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $166,500.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 25,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,680,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,389 shares of company stock valued at $3,132,777 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Accenture

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Accenture by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 10,429 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,323,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 0.4% in the first quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,924 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,347,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 3.7% in the second quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 993 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Bray Capital Advisors grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 0.3% in the second quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 11,292 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,135,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its position in Accenture by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 5,130 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,424,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.73% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

