Aegon (NYSE:AEG) Sets New 52-Week Low at $3.87

Aegon (NYSE:AEG – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $3.87 and last traded at $3.88, with a volume of 26714 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.09.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Societe Generale upgraded Aegon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Aegon from €5.40 ($5.51) to €5.30 ($5.41) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Aegon from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a €4.70 ($4.80) price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Aegon from €5.80 ($5.92) to €5.90 ($6.02) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered Aegon from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $4.70 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Aegon presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.09.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08.

Aegon ( NYSE:AEG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The financial services provider reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.09). Aegon had a net margin of 2.98% and a return on equity of 2.94%. The company had revenue of $6.59 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Aegon will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th were paid a $0.096 dividend. This is a boost from Aegon’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.09. This represents a yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 23rd.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AEG. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in Aegon in the 1st quarter worth approximately $117,160,000. Dodge & Cox grew its stake in Aegon by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 127,736,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $559,488,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106,280 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Aegon by 142.8% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,393,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,104,000 after acquiring an additional 819,597 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Aegon by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,613,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,115,000 after buying an additional 233,687 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Aegon by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,377,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,156,000 after buying an additional 228,802 shares during the period. 7.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aegon N.V. provides insurance, pensions, and asset management services in the Americas, the Netherlands, and the United Kingdom. The company offers life, accident, and health insurance; savings, pension, annuities, and mutual funds; property and casualty insurance; retirement plans and individual retirement accounts; voluntary employee benefits; and stable value solutions.

