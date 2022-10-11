Affinity Investment Advisors LLC Has $203,000 Holdings in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Affinity Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 868 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 102 shares during the period. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 352.2% during the 1st quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 104 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 991.7% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 131 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 141.2% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 205 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Laboratory Co. of America alerts:

Insider Transactions at Laboratory Co. of America

In other news, CFO Glenn A. Eisenberg sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.62, for a total value of $5,265,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,720,017.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CAO Peter J. Wilkinson sold 2,576 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.40, for a total transaction of $665,638.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $487,600.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Glenn A. Eisenberg sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.62, for a total value of $5,265,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,720,017.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 59,676 shares of company stock valued at $14,082,612. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Laboratory Co. of America Price Performance

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Argus downgraded Laboratory Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $295.00 to $297.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Laboratory Co. of America to $308.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Laboratory Co. of America has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $299.75.

Shares of LH stock opened at $205.71 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $231.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $242.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 12 month low of $203.85 and a 12 month high of $317.17. The company has a market capitalization of $19.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.84 and a beta of 1.06.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $4.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.67 by $0.29. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 22.39% and a net margin of 12.67%. The company had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.13 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 20.3 EPS for the current year.

Laboratory Co. of America Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were issued a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Laboratory Co. of America’s payout ratio is presently 13.78%.

Laboratory Co. of America Profile

(Get Rating)

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a global life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Laboratory Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laboratory Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.