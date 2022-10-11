Affinity Investment Advisors LLC Has $498,000 Stake in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Affinity Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) by 73.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,773 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,578 shares during the period. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in Dell Technologies by 25.0% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,097 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 7.2% in the second quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 40,077 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,852,000 after purchasing an additional 2,689 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 496.7% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 222,032 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,260,000 after purchasing an additional 184,820 shares during the last quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 18.7% in the second quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 83,049 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,838,000 after purchasing an additional 13,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 25.8% in the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 87,709 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,053,000 after purchasing an additional 17,983 shares during the last quarter. 26.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Dell Technologies

In other news, COO Anthony Charles Whitten sold 107,905 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.70, for a total value of $5,147,068.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 774,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,936,590.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider William F. Scannell sold 27,536 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.20, for a total value of $1,106,947.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 343,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,822,167. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Anthony Charles Whitten sold 107,905 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.70, for a total value of $5,147,068.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 774,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,936,590.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 47.30% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies Stock Down 0.3 %

DELL opened at $34.48 on Tuesday. Dell Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.69 and a twelve month high of $61.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.15.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The technology company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.05. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 305.10%. The business had revenue of $26.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.24 earnings per share. Dell Technologies’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 5.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dell Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 19th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 18th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.83%. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.08%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on DELL. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 26th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $63.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 26th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $65.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, August 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dell Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.33.

Dell Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports information technology (IT) solutions, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.

See Also

