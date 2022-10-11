Affinity Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Affinity Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,961 shares of the company’s stock after selling 988 shares during the quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 7.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,411,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,848,446,000 after buying an additional 1,269,147 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 26.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,455,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,545,819,000 after buying an additional 3,419,393 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 1.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,931,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,072,336,000 after buying an additional 123,695 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 0.4% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,672,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $723,488,000 after buying an additional 18,023 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 42.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,079,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,717,000 after purchasing an additional 618,248 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on ABC shares. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $144.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $175.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.17.

Insiders Place Their Bets

AmerisourceBergen Stock Up 0.2 %

In other news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 11,480 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.40, for a total value of $1,634,752.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 205,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,217,347.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 28.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ABC stock opened at $137.62 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.96. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a twelve month low of $113.68 and a twelve month high of $167.19. The company’s 50 day moving average is $143.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $148.19. The stock has a market cap of $28.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.78, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.49.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.05. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.78% and a return on equity of 350.60%. The company had revenue of $60.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AmerisourceBergen Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. AmerisourceBergen’s payout ratio is currently 21.10%.

About AmerisourceBergen

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

