Affinity Investment Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Affinity Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,770 shares of the company’s stock after selling 210 shares during the quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 2,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Kinneret Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 3,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. First National Trust Co grew its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 2,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 10,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,367,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC grew its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 4,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. 79.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

J. M. Smucker Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of SJM opened at $141.35 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $15.06 billion, a PE ratio of 25.98, a P/E/G ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 0.22. The business has a fifty day moving average of $138.76 and a 200 day moving average of $134.94. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 52-week low of $119.82 and a 52-week high of $146.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

J. M. Smucker Increases Dividend

J. M. Smucker ( NYSE:SJM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 7.33%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.90 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. This is an increase from J. M. Smucker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SJM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $122.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Consumer Edge downgraded shares of J. M. Smucker from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Bank of America upgraded shares of J. M. Smucker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $145.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $131.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.09.

Insider Transactions at J. M. Smucker

In other news, insider Jill R. Penrose sold 4,543 shares of J. M. Smucker stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.83, for a total transaction of $639,790.69. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,106 shares in the company, valued at $1,282,397.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Amy C. Held sold 8,701 shares of J. M. Smucker stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.39, for a total value of $1,247,636.39. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,916 shares of the company's stock, valued at $561,515.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 63,019 shares of company stock worth $8,995,996. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

J. M. Smucker Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

