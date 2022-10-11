AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. Trims Stock Position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. lessened its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 30,531 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 314 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF comprises about 2.3% of AFT Forsyth & Company Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $2,821,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Field & Main Bank bought a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR traded up $0.83 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $90.28. The company had a trading volume of 419,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,698,466. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 12 month low of $86.40 and a 12 month high of $121.45. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.30.

About iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

