AGGREG8 FINANCE (AG8) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $231,823.00

AGGREG8 FINANCE (AG8) traded down 7.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 11th. One AGGREG8 FINANCE token can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, AGGREG8 FINANCE has traded down 89.6% against the dollar. AGGREG8 FINANCE has a total market capitalization of $44,574.17 and $231,823.00 worth of AGGREG8 FINANCE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

AGGREG8 FINANCE Token Profile

AGGREG8 FINANCE’s launch date was June 20th, 2022. AGGREG8 FINANCE’s official website is aggreg8.finance. AGGREG8 FINANCE’s official Twitter account is @aggreg8finance. The official message board for AGGREG8 FINANCE is medium.com/@aggreg821/aggreg8-finance-protocol-9db77c9869b8.

Buying and Selling AGGREG8 FINANCE

According to CryptoCompare, “AGGREG8 FINANCE (AG8) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. AGGREG8 FINANCE has a current supply of 0. The last known price of AGGREG8 FINANCE is 0.00005312 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://aggreg8.finance/.”

