AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) Position Increased by Selective Wealth Management Inc.

Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Rating) by 57.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 10,774 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in AGNC Investment were worth $325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in AGNC Investment by 48.7% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 21,380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in AGNC Investment by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 12,823 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 2,449 shares during the period. Alphastar Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in AGNC Investment by 59.5% in the 2nd quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 20,572 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 7,677 shares during the period. SkyOak Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment during the 2nd quarter valued at $172,000. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 318,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,524,000 after buying an additional 19,167 shares during the period. 43.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AGNC Investment Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AGNC traded up $0.69 on Tuesday, hitting $8.06. 1,080,969 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,499,414. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.70. AGNC Investment Corp. has a one year low of $7.36 and a one year high of $16.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.14 and a beta of 1.18.

AGNC Investment Dividend Announcement

AGNC Investment ( NASDAQ:AGNC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.24. AGNC Investment had a negative net margin of 69.82% and a positive return on equity of 20.36%. The business had revenue of $315.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $323.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a oct 22 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be paid a $0.12 dividend. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently -75.39%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AGNC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of AGNC Investment from $13.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Maxim Group cut their price target on shares of AGNC Investment from $13.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of AGNC Investment from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.50.

AGNC Investment Company Profile

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

