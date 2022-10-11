Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $2.68

Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $2.68 and last traded at $2.68, with a volume of 15042 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.95.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Angi from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Angi in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Angi from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Benchmark cut their target price on Angi from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Angi currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.39.

Angi Stock Down 7.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.45 and a beta of 1.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.63.

Insider Activity

Angi ( NASDAQ:ANGI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.01. Angi had a negative return on equity of 8.89% and a negative net margin of 5.50%. The business had revenue of $515.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $495.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.06) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Angi Inc. will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Bowman Angela R. Hicks sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.19, for a total value of $25,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 194,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,011,743.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its stake in Angi by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 200,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $916,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Delphia USA Inc. grew its stake in Angi by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 33,828 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 6,967 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC grew its stake in Angi by 78.3% during the 2nd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 255,820 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,172,000 after buying an additional 112,333 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Angi by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,700,214 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,787,000 after buying an additional 112,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in Angi during the 2nd quarter worth $115,000. 12.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Angi Company Profile

Angi Inc connects home service professionals with consumers in the United States and internationally. Its Angi Ads business, which connects consumers with service professionals for local services through the Angi nationwide online directory of service professionals in various service categories; provides consumers with valuable tools, services, and content, including verified reviews, to help them research, shop, and hire for local services; and sells term-based website, and mobile and digital magazine advertising to service professionals, as well as provides quoting, invoicing, and payment services.

