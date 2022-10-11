Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) PT Lowered to €52.00

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from €54.00 ($55.10) to €52.00 ($53.06) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the consumer goods maker’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on BUD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €73.00 ($74.49) to €74.00 ($75.51) in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €50.00 ($51.02) to €45.00 ($45.92) in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Citigroup upgraded Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $68.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, September 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.81.

Get Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV alerts:

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Price Performance

Shares of BUD traded down $0.04 on Tuesday, reaching $44.90. The stock had a trading volume of 86,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,628,094. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.90 billion, a PE ratio of 23.14, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $49.83 and a 200 day moving average of $53.85. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a twelve month low of $44.58 and a twelve month high of $67.91.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV ( NYSE:BUD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $14.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.80 billion. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a return on equity of 10.47% and a net margin of 6.91%. Sell-side analysts expect that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BUD. Dodge & Cox lifted its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 23,838,936 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $1,286,111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,865,804 shares during the period. Dynamo Administracao de Recursos Ltda. raised its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 564.5% in the 1st quarter. Dynamo Administracao de Recursos Ltda. now owns 2,394,732 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $143,828,000 after buying an additional 2,034,332 shares during the period. Seafarer Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the 2nd quarter worth $39,060,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the 2nd quarter worth $31,718,000. Finally, Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the 2nd quarter worth $468,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.32% of the company’s stock.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.