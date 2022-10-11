Anypad Price Hits $0.0010 (APAD)

Anypad (APAD) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 10th. Anypad has a total market cap of $1.45 million and $11,614.00 worth of Anypad was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Anypad token can currently be bought for about $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Anypad has traded 1.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Anypad alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00003181 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000747 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00010755 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000080 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070209 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10733186 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00010195 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Anypad Profile

Anypad launched on July 22nd, 2021. Anypad’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. Anypad’s official website is anypad.io. Anypad’s official Twitter account is @anypadio?s=20 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Anypad

According to CryptoCompare, “Anypad (APAD) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Anypad has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Anypad is 0.00101713 USD and is down -1.07 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $674.17 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://anypad.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Anypad directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Anypad should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Anypad using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Anypad Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Anypad and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.