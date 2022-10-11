Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) Insider Sells $690,000.00 in Stock

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Rating) insider Pascal Deschatelets sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total transaction of $690,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 957,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,043,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Pascal Deschatelets also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 8th, Pascal Deschatelets sold 12,000 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.98, for a total transaction of $767,760.00.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $57.46. The stock had a trading volume of 1,279,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,187,728. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $62.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.55. The company has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a PE ratio of -8.46 and a beta of 1.36. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.17 and a 52-week high of $70.00. The company has a current ratio of 7.57, a quick ratio of 7.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Apellis Pharmaceuticals

Apellis Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:APLS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.43) by ($0.03). Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 660.59% and a negative return on equity of 272.25%. The company had revenue of $16.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.16 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($2.72) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -5.92 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APLS. Castleark Management LLC purchased a new stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,512,000. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. purchased a new stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,701,000. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd purchased a new stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,119,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 662.5% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 513,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,067,000 after buying an additional 445,745 shares in the last quarter. 82.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on APLS. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $102.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.23.

About Apellis Pharmaceuticals

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. The company's lead product candidate is pegcetacoplan that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of geographic atrophy (GA) in age-related macular degeneration and paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) diseases.

