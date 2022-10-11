Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) Hits New 12-Month Low at $38.04

Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $38.04 and last traded at $38.04, with a volume of 1067 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.08.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

APPN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp started coverage on Appian in a research note on Monday, September 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Appian in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Appian in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.00.

Appian Stock Down 1.2 %

The business has a 50 day moving average of $47.22 and a 200 day moving average of $49.50. The firm has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.62 and a beta of 1.59.

Insider Transactions at Appian

Appian ( NASDAQ:APPN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $110.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.97 million. Appian had a negative return on equity of 39.51% and a negative net margin of 29.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.31) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Appian Co. will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Appian news, Director Mark Steven Lynch sold 1,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.25, for a total value of $60,172.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,333 shares in the company, valued at $1,402,232.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 43.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Appian

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Appian by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Appian by 150.0% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Appian by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Appian by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. Finally, San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Appian in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. 51.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Appian Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Appian Corporation provides low-code automation platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform automates the creation of forms, workflows, data structures, reports, user interfaces, and other software elements that are needed to be manually coded. The company also offers professional and customer support services.

